Cameras are an important part of our lives. Our phones have them, and some watches even have them. Though phones are getting better at taking pictures and videos, there’s still no real replacement for a good DSLR. If you’ve yet to pick up a DSLR (or have been waiting for a good deal to come around), the Nikon Black Friday ad is perfect for you.

Specific times and dates have yet to be announced for Nikon’s Black Friday sales. If the company follows suit to last year, the deals should start around November 19-20 and run through the end of the week.

Nikon already offers free ground shipping on all orders, so you’ll be able to cash in on those savings on top of getting discounted camera gear for the photographer in your life.

Nikon Black Friday ad leak favorites:

Of course, we’re going to see cameras and lenses on sale with Nikon. The company is offering up to $200 off in instant savings on select stand-alone lens purchases, and $150 in savings when you bundle specific lenses with a camera body.

A great choice for budding photographers is the D3500 Double Zoom Lens Kit bundle. Black Friday pricing will see it drop to $449.95 from its normal $850. This bundle is currently on sale for $600 before Black Friday, so you’ll save an additional $100 over current pricing. You’ll get the Nikon D3500 camera body which packs a 24.2MP sensor, shoots 1080p video, and is great for starting out. Lens wise, you’ll receive the kit 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 and the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.2. These are great for starting out and cover a very wide focal range, allowing you to learn where your favorite zoom lengths lie.

On the other hand, if you want a 4K sensors, the D500 is a great option. Nikon will have the D500 bundled with a multi-battery power pack on sale for $1,799.95 if you just want the body and $2,399.95 for a body and lens kit. That’s up to $940 in savings off of MSRP, and great for those who want to step it up to a higher-end camera.

For full-frame shooters, the D810 is a great option. Also bundled with a multi-battery power pack, Nikon is knocking up to $1,230 off of the D810. You can pick up the body only for $2,799.95 or the body + lens kit for $3,299.95.

