Save up to 50% on select Speck MacBook cases from $25 shipped at Amazon

- Nov. 13th 2018 4:36 pm ET

From $25
0

Amazon is offering a selection of Speck MacBook cases at up to 50% off with prices starting at $24.99 shipped. Our top pick is the SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro 13″ with and Without Touch Bar Clear for $24.99. Normally $50 at retailers like B&H, this matches an Amazon all-time low set in 2017 and is the best available. These cases will help keep your MacBook looking like the day you bought it. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers. View all available cases here.

Nomad Base Station

These cases will keep the top and bottom of your Mac safe, but protect the keyboard with a cover. It will keep your keys nice and clean, and the improved quality from protection can help with resale later.

Speck SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro features:

  • SmartShell fits MacBook Pro 13 inch with Touch Bar and MacBook Pro 13 inch without Touch Bar (2016 models)
  • Durable, slim protection. Hard-shell MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar case is 47% stronger than SeeThru cases for a more durable design that holds up to scratches, punctures, and dents
  • Stronger clips. Rear corner clips are 60% stronger than clips on SeeThru cases, withstanding up to 34lbs of force to prevent breakage
  • Scratch protection. Form-fitting hard-shell keeps scuffs and scratches at bay
  • Stay grounded. Rubberized feet keep your 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from sliding on smooth surfaces
From $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

speck

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide