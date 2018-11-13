Score two of TP-Link’s Gigabit Ethernet Powerline Adapters for $40 shipped (33% off)

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link AV1200 Gigabit Ethernet Powerline Adapters for $39.99 shipped when checking out with code 113BFDN38. That’s good for a $20 discount from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and B&H, and is $10 less than our previous mention. Today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time by $8. These powerline adapters make adding an extra Ethernet port anywhere in the house a breeze and offer up to 1,200Mbps speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 600 shoppers.
Since you’ll be growing your home network, reinvest your savings to pick up some Cat7 Ethernet cables at Amazon. I recently just made the switch over to Cat7 cables and have found the enhancements to be well worth their low cost.
TP-Link Powerline Adapters features:
- Next Generation Powerline: Power Outlet Pass-through Home Plug AV2, up to 1200Mbps over existing electrical wiring for seamless 4K HD video streaming and online gaming
- Gigabit port: Gigabit Ethernet port connects devices like smart TVs, game consoles, and PCs to your network
- Latest Technology: Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably; Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%
