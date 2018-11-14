Bring the coffee shop home with Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine at $150 off

- Nov. 14th 2018 4:07 pm ET

ASavings (99.2% Positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $600 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is up to $150 off the going rate. While we have seen this model drop lower in rare eBay sitewide sales, today’s deal is $110 below the current Amazon price, where it has never dropped below $460. This espresso machine features a 15 bar Italian pump, a 1600W Thermo coil heating system, and a stainless steel conical burr grinder with a 1/2 lb. sealed bean hopper. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

Clearly, this is an expensive espresso machine with a serious feature set. But don’t worry if you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the high-end Breville, Mr. Coffee’s $140 option carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers. Or just stick with the super simple coffee pods and grab this De’Longhi Nespresso Evoluo at its Amazon all-time low.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

  • 15 Bar Italian Pump and 1600W Thermo coil heating system
  • Purge Function: Automatically adjusts water temperature after steam for optimal espresso extraction temperature
  • Stainless steel conical burr grinder with 1/2 lb. sealed bean hopper; Voltage: 110 – 120 Volts
  • 67 fl.oz (2L) removable water tank with handle
  • Newer model of the Breville BES860XL Barista Express

