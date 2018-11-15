This morning, Amazon finally unveiled its complete Black Friday gameplan, painting a picture of what we can expect next week. As Amazon’s line of in-house devices has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, its Black Friday offerings have also become more intriguing. With a full inventory of smart home accessories, Alexa-enabled speakers, and streaming media players, this is the most compelling lineup of Amazon devices we’ve seen to date.

So what are the best Amazon Black Friday deals? This year promises to deliver substantial discounts on all the products referenced above. And those deals won’t be limited to Amazon. Best Buy, B&H, Staples, and many others are all expected to jump into the madness by matching (or beating) Amazon’s entire lineup. Head below for a look what kind of discounts to expect on Black Friday.

Amazon Echo

In recent years, Amazon’s Echo lineup has grown tremendously. What started as a single speaker has evolved to now include over 10 in-house devices and many more from third-parties. Amazon views its Echo lineup as a way to infiltrate the market. Each Alexa speaker in a home is another way to bring customers into the Amazon fold. That’s a large reason why its lineup of Echo devices is so heavily discounted during Black Friday week.

Amazon’s Echo Dot has also been one of the most user-friendly and affordable entry-points into the world of Alexa. In fact, it was our product of the year in 2016. The latest version currently retails for $50 with a new fabric design that’s more fashion-forward than the first few iterations. It is expected to be discounted to $24 at Amazon and various other retailers throughout Black Friday. Meanwhile, the previous-generation model will be marked down to under $20 at Target and other online storefronts. There’s never been a better (or more affordable time) to give the gift of Alexa.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s more high-end portion of its Echo lineup will also be getting discounts. The brand new Echo Show will be marked down to $180 (Reg. $230), which is the first price drop that we’ve seen since it was announced this fall. Echo and Echo Plus are going to be reduced to $69 and $110, respectively, which is good for around 30% off. Echo Plus is particularly intriguing with its built-in ZigBee hub, which can serve as the epicenter of your smart home setup. Echo Spot will also drop to $90 (Reg. $130) as part of the Black Friday festivities.

Fire TV

Much like Amazon’s Echo lineup, it has gradually expanded its Fire TV offerings over the last year. It now includes four different streamers that fit just about any budget and need. On Black Friday, those prices will drop even further. Starting on November 21st, the entry-level Fire TV will drop to $25 from its usual $40 price tag. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K will also be marked down to $35 (Reg. $50) on that day.

Those looking to go beyond the baseline streamer setup will want to look at the new Fire TV Cube at $60, which will be at a 50% discount. Finally, the new Fire TV Recast, Amazon’s gift to cord-cutters, will be seeing its first ever discount during Black Friday to $180 (Reg. $230). This new all-in-one OTA DVR is set to completely change Amazon’s streaming approach and it’s getting a big price drop next week.

Tablets – Fire, Kindle, more

Don’t forget about Amazon’s tablets. From E-readers to color displays, Amazon has you covered. While its Alexa and Fire TV lineups have stolen the show in recent years, Amazon’s Kindle readers have always been at the heart of its business.

You can expect the entry-level Kindle to drop to less than $60 next week. Amazon has been somewhat hush-hush about its planned Kindle discounts, but this one is almost a certainty. Amazon recently introduced a new version of the popular Paperwhite reader, and its unclear exactly how it will be discounted on Black Friday. Amazon did include it in the Seven Days of Black Friday press release, but went short of actually specifying that it was the new model. Regardless, you can count on a Paperwhite E-reader being available for $80 (Reg. $120) next week.

The Fire tablet deals will start at $30 for the entry-level 7-inch model while the larger 8-inch version will go for $50. You can also expect to see the Kids edition start at $70 as well during Black Friday. That’s good for around 25% off or more. The Fire Kids tablets ship with an extended warranty and access to FreeTime Unlimited, making it perfect for children in need of entertainment…and device protection.

Ring

Amazon purchased Ring at the beginning of this year, and instantly slashed prices on its lineup of devices. So far, we haven’t seen much in the way of expected discounts for Black Friday. We do know that the Ring Video Doorbell 2 will be on sale for $139, which is good for $60 off the regular price.

As always, Amazon will be particularly aggressive throughout Black Friday when it comes to price drops. You can expect much of the same on Cyber Monday. What are you looking to see discounted at Amazon this year? Sound off in the comments below.

