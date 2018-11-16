Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press w/ bamboo trivet drops to $10 for today only (Reg. $25+)

- Nov. 16th 2018 8:51 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and around $25 or more from Amazon third-party sellers, this is the current best price around and matching our previous mention (but there’s free shipping this time). At only $10 with a temperature-resistant glass construction and a bamboo trivet, you might as well give this one a try. It also has dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Again, at just $10 it’s not easy to find a nicer french press with these kinds of reviews and such a nice-looking design. However, if you need a larger capacity the Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker has a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers and is under $17 shipped. Or just scrap the manual French press altogether and grab the Nespresso VertuoPlus deal in this morning’s Gold Box for $120 (Reg. $200).

Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press:

Prepare coffee for a small group

The 5-cup capacity lets you brew multiple servings.

Temperature-resistant glass construction

Creates a durable design.

Hand-blown design

Offers a stylish look.

Dishwasher-safe

So you can easily clean up when you’re done.

Natural bamboo trivet

Provides a spot to place the French press.

Caribou Coffee

