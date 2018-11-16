Become a Half-Inch Hero: Marvel’s 3-in-1 Ant-Man Vision Mask is $10 shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp 3-in-1 Ant-Man Vision Mask for $9.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate, $7 off the sale price at Best Buy, and the lowest we have tracked. With Red, Ant, and Quantum Vision, those wearing this mask can quickly change their view to let their imagination run wild. Ratings are still rolling in, but Marvel gear is generally well-rated.

For those who aren’t keen on superheroes, consider picking up the Connect 4 Game for $9 instead. Not only is it a bit less expensive, it’s a two-player game, allowing an additional person to join in on the fun.

Marvel 3-in-1 Ant-Man Vision Mask features: