Sony’s Black Friday discount arrived early on this 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV: $998 (Reg. $1,400)

- Nov. 16th 2018 2:13 pm ET

Black Friday
$998
0

Amazon offers the Sony 65-inch 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV for $998 shipped. Also at B&H for the same, or Walmart, and Best Buy for $2 more. Regularly $1,398, this is an expected Black Friday price come early. Sony has jam-packed this TV full of features, including a 4K display, smart functionality and support for HDR. You can even control this TV with various voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes four HDMI inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly option will want to consider the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for $130. It delivers Fire OS backed directly into the TV, making it easy to stream videos and more.

Sony 65-inch 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV features:

  • UHD 3840 x 2160 LED Panel
  • HDR10- & HLG-Compatible
  • Future Update for Dolby Vision Support
  • 120 Hz Refresh Rate with Motionflow XR
  • Screen Mirroring Technology
  • Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity
  • Access the Google Play Store & Apps
  • Works with the Google Assistant & Alexa
  • 4 x HDMI / 3 x USB
  • 4K HDR Processor X1
$998

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Black Friday 2018 Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp