Arlo Pro Security System drops to its second lowest price all-time at $165 (Reg. $200)

- Nov. 18th 2018 9:30 am ET

Get this deal
$200 $165
0

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro One-Camera Security System for $164.98 shipped. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate, comes within $8 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy’s current sale price has it for $5 more. This is one of the most affordable ways we’ll see to enter the Arlo ecosystem this Black Friday. These cameras are known for their free seven-day cloud DVR, water resistanc and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,000 shoppers.

Don’t forget that the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System is still on sale for $189 shipped (All-time low).

Arlo Pro One-Camera System features:

  • Free of power cords and wiring hassles, easily place Arlo Pro cameras wherever you want and monitor your home from every angle
  • Night vision: 850 nm LEDs- illuminates up to 25 feet, IR cut-off filter Field of view: 130Â°,Focus range (ST) Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)Video resolution configurable up to 1280 x 720Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are Weather-resistant so you can place them anywhere-indoors and out
  • Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast chargingVideo resolution Configurable up to 1280 x 720
  • 2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back

Get this deal
$200 $165

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go