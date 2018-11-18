Arlo Pro Security System drops to its second lowest price all-time at $165 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro One-Camera Security System for $164.98 shipped. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate, comes within $8 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy’s current sale price has it for $5 more. This is one of the most affordable ways we’ll see to enter the Arlo ecosystem this Black Friday. These cameras are known for their free seven-day cloud DVR, water resistanc and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,000 shoppers.

Don’t forget that the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System is still on sale for $189 shipped (All-time low).

Arlo Pro One-Camera System features:

Free of power cords and wiring hassles, easily place Arlo Pro cameras wherever you want and monitor your home from every angle

Night vision: 850 nm LEDs- illuminates up to 25 feet, IR cut-off filter Field of view: 130Â°,Focus range (ST) Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)Video resolution configurable up to 1280 x 720Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are Weather-resistant so you can place them anywhere-indoors and out

Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast chargingVideo resolution Configurable up to 1280 x 720

2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back