Ecovac’s highly-rated N79S Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $140 (30% off)

- Nov. 18th 2018 8:57 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $40 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This robotic vacuum comes equipped with a battery good for 120-minute cleaning sessions, app and smartphone control and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can check out our review for more info.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S features:

  • Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.
  • Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts
  • Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.
  • Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return charging, automatic software update, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc.

