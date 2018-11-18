Ecovac’s highly-rated N79S Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $140 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $40 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This robotic vacuum comes equipped with a battery good for 120-minute cleaning sessions, app and smartphone control and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can check out our review for more info.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S features:

Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.

Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts

Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.

Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return charging, automatic software update, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc.