Score an exclusive discount on the InMotion Solowheel Glide 3 Electric Unicycle at $829

- Nov. 18th 2018 12:23 pm ET

Exclusive
Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer readers an exclusive discount on the InMotion Solowheel Glide 3 Electric Unicycle. Checking out with code 9TO5RIDE drops the price to $829 shipped, saving you $70 from the going rate. Today’s offer is one of the first that we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low. The Solowheel Glide 3 is one of the most unique electric vehicles on the market. It can reach speeds up to 19MPH, features a 31-mile range and more. So far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

InMotion Solowheel Glide 3 features:

The Solowheel Glide 3 from InMotion is a revolution in an ever-changing personal mobility world. With its multiple features, sleek design and high-performing battery, you will enjoy your ride home or to work! After practicing for a few minutes, you will easily get use to it and start mastering the unicycle. Check out the video at the bottom of the page and get a good idea of how fun is that electric unicycle! Glide 3 is very stable and can go as fast as 19 mph! You can take it out for an entire afternoon as it has a battery range of 28-31 miles. Additionally, Glide 3 can climb hills with a maximum slope of 25 degrees. Really, that unicycle is a good fit for pretty much all terrain (road, desert, grass and wet weather) and that versatility gives it an advantage as the options get larger and larger.

