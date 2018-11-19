Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 hits 8MPH, now $200 shipped via Amazon

- Nov. 19th 2018 2:33 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 in various colors for $199.99 shipped. Also at Walmart in blue. Regularly $250 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon low in most colors. The Swagtron T1 offers up to 11 miles of range at up to 8MPH of speed. It also has beginner safety features to make sure that riders are comfortable before taking off. Learn more here. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 900 Amazon customers.

Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 features:

  • Cruise with swag on your hoverboard boasting an 8 mph top speed and 11 mile range – weight up to 220 lbs
  • UL 2272 certified – the SWAGTRON 2-wheel self-balancing scooter excelled in all electrical safety tests
  • This swag motorized scooter’s new features include: LED headlights, battery indicators, rubber bumpers, and two riding modes
  • Patented SWAGTRON SentryShield smart battery management system provides multi layered hover skate-board protection

