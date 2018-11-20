Load up on popular toys and art kits from $5 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers up to 40% off Alex toys. There’s a lot to choose from in this sale with free shipping across the board. One standout for us the 300-piece Ideal Frontier Log Set for $26.91. That’s down from its usual $40+ price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Includes 300 pieces, a storage box and various action figures. Rated 4/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more.
Ideal Frontier Log Set features:
- 300 classic pieces
- Logs interlock together to create cabins, forts, fences and more
- Guaranteed to stimulate, foster basic building techniques and challenge the imagination of every child
- Includes 280 wood pieces, 20 action figures, instructions and a reusable storage box
- Recommended for children 4 years of age and older