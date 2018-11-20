Gift a Muggle the first 3 Harry Potter books with color illustrations: $56.50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers the Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set) for $56.50 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. Regularly around $70 as of late — it’s currently close to that price at Barnes & Noble — this is a brand new Amazon all-time low. Believe it or not, there are plenty of humans, young and old, who have yet to acclimate themselves with the world of Hogwarts. This beautifully-illustrated large-scale collection would be a wonderful introduction for newbies to the series. This set was released barely two months ago, but while reviews are light, they’re favorable at 4.6/5 stars.
For those who are deeper in the HP fandom, there’s the hardcover edition of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – The Original Screenplay for $15 shipped. That’s a match of the all-time low price for this Amazon best seller.
Harry Potter: Illustrated Collection features:
This beautifully produced boxed set is the perfect introduction to the Harry Potter series, and an impressive gift for new readers and lifelong fans alike. It contains the first three books in the series (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) in large-scale editions, gorgeously illustrated in full color by award-winning artist Jim Kay. These editions are a pleasure to read, with generously sized pages, color on every page, and a ribbon bookmark in each volume. A full-color slipcase featuring red foiled lettering and Kay’s brilliant depiction of Diagon Alley completes the package, making this collection a luxurious gift for readers and Harry Potter fans of all ages.