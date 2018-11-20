Gift a Muggle the first 3 Harry Potter books with color illustrations: $56.50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers the Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set) for $56.50 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. Regularly around $70 as of late — it’s currently close to that price at Barnes & Noble — this is a brand new Amazon all-time low. Believe it or not, there are plenty of humans, young and old, who have yet to acclimate themselves with the world of Hogwarts. This beautifully-illustrated large-scale collection would be a wonderful introduction for newbies to the series. This set was released barely two months ago, but while reviews are light, they’re favorable at 4.6/5 stars.

For those who are deeper in the HP fandom, there’s the hardcover edition of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – The Original Screenplay for $15 shipped. That’s a match of the all-time low price for this Amazon best seller.

Harry Potter: Illustrated Collection features: