Get in the holiday spirit w/ LEGO’s Christmas Train Ride set at $7.50, more City, Ideas, Technic from $6

- Nov. 20th 2018 1:25 pm ET

Walmart offers the LEGO Seasonal Christmas Train Ride 40262 kit for $7.49 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, you can opt for free in-store pickup. That’s good for a 25% discount and a new all-time low. This 169-piece kit is a perfect way to assemble some cheer as we head toward the holiday season. Head below to find even more LEGO deals, including City, Ideas, Technic, and more.

And don’t forget that the LEGO Batman Classic Batcave is down to lowest price in months at $185 ($55 off). In the market for stocking stuffers? BrickHeadz figures are on sale from just $6. Swing by our LEGO guide for even more discounted sets!

Other notable LEGO:

Christmas Train Ride features:

All aboard for a festive journey with the LEGO Christmas Train Ride set, featuring a red locomotive with 2 green carriages, plus a lamppost with a city map, 2 shop stalls, a holiday tree and various accessories. Also includes 3 minifigures: a train driver, passenger and a shopkeeper. Makes a great seasonal gift for LEGO fans. Includes 3 minifigures: a train driver, passenger and a shopkeeper. Features a red locomotive with 2 green carriages, a lamppost with a city map, 2 shop stalls, a holiday tree and various buildable accessories and elements, including cups, wreaths and a bench.

