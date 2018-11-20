Neato Botvac D7 offers laser-guided cleaning at its second lowest price yet: $589 (Reg. up to $799)

Wellbots is once again partnering with us at 9to5Toys to offer readers an exclusive discount. This time around, you’ll be able to score the Neato Botvac D7 Connected Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $589 shipped when applying code 9TO5VAC at checkout. That’s good for $107 off the current sale price at Amazon and saves you up to $210 from the regular going rate. The Botvac D7 most notably features a laser-guided mapping system for efficient cleaning alongside a 120-minute runtime and more. So far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers.
Neato Botvac D7 features:
- Lasersmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern
- With zone cleaning, you can target the trouble areas in your home more frequently.
- No-go lines lets you tell your robot where not to go avoiding things like cluttered rooms or a bunch of cables
- Multiple floor plan mapping lets you save up to three maps, one for each story of your home
- Turbo mode boosts suction to pick up the dirt you can’t see
- Ultra performance filter captures up to 99Percent of dust mites and allergens as small as 10 microns.
- Up to 120 minutes of battery life, perfect for even the largest homes.