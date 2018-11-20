Neato Botvac D7 offers laser-guided cleaning at its second lowest price yet: $589 (Reg. up to $799)

Wellbots is once again partnering with us at 9to5Toys to offer readers an exclusive discount. This time around, you’ll be able to score the Neato Botvac D7 Connected Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $589 shipped when applying code 9TO5VAC at checkout. That’s good for $107 off the current sale price at Amazon and saves you up to $210 from the regular going rate. The Botvac D7 most notably features a laser-guided mapping system for efficient cleaning alongside a 120-minute runtime and more. So far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers.

Neato Botvac D7 features: