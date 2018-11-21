Apple HomePod hits Black Friday price of $250 shipped (Reg. $349)

Best Buy offers Apple HomePod for $249.99 shipped in both colors. Regularly $349, today’s deal is the second best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This is one of our most anticipated deals of Black Friday, so don’t miss this one if you’ve had an eye out. Apple HomePod delivers Siri control, AirPlay 2, HomeKit compatibility and much more in a sleek package.

