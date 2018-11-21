See Ralph Breaks the Internet or Fantastic Beasts at $5 off with Fandango & Google Pay

Fandango is offering $5 off tickets when you purchase with Google Pay and use code GPAYTURKEY at checkout. Note: You don’t have to use Android to claim this promotion, just Google Pay which is available on all platforms. This is a great way to save on seeing movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet or Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald at a discount with your family over the holidays.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:
In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.