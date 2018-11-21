Grab 30% off holiday grocery essentials at Amazon today: mineral water, snacks, chocolate, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday grocery essentials and gifts. Shipping is free across the board and we are seeing a wide selection of well-rated grocery items here from mineral water and spices to snacks and chocolate. Now is a great time to stock up on goodies before guests arrive for the holidays and Amazon has you covered. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you would rather go the Whole Foods route, here are all the details on its upcoming Thanksgiving sales for Prime members.

barkTHINS Features:

  • A joyful twist on snacking this holiday season; made with real, simple ingredients and dark chocolate
  • Dark chocolate with savory pretzel and a peppermint crunch
  • Fair Trade Certified Ingredients and Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Contains soy and wheat; may contain eggs, milk, peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame
