Grab 30% off holiday grocery essentials at Amazon today: mineral water, snacks, chocolate, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday grocery essentials and gifts. Shipping is free across the board and we are seeing a wide selection of well-rated grocery items here from mineral water and spices to snacks and chocolate. Now is a great time to stock up on goodies before guests arrive for the holidays and Amazon has you covered. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you would rather go the Whole Foods route, here are all the details on its upcoming Thanksgiving sales for Prime members.

barkTHINS Features: