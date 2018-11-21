LEGO Black Friday pricing goes live on Creator, Classic, Architecture and more from $20

- Nov. 21st 2018 10:48 pm ET

It’s Thanksgiving Eve and already, notable LEGO deals are beginning to flood in. One standout so far is the LEGO Creator Expert Detective’s Office for $119.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This 2,200-piece set includes six different minifigures, stacks up to over 10-inches tall and is a must-have for any brick-built city. Be sure to head below for other notable LEGO deals!

Discover a world of mystery and adventure with the LEGO Creator Expert Detective’s Office! Step through the open archway and into the barbershop, where seated customers are pampered in the reflection of a large wall mirror, while next door, competitors play pool and darts beneath the comforting whir of a rotating ceiling fan. Venture to the first floor and you’ll find the detective’s office, his desk strewn with clues, a safe containing valuable evidence and a concealed wall compartment.

LEGO Black Friday 2018

