Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptop sports a 6-core i7, 6GB GTX 1060, more for $799 (Reg. $1,200)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped. Similar models sell at Amazon for closer to $1,300 with 16GB of RAM but otherwise close in specs. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked for a laptop like this. With its 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card and 6-core i7, this is a beast of a laptop and will be a great option for gaming and productivity alike. Lenovo’s Legion line is well-rated at Amazon.

If you don’t need the horsepower of the above laptop, check out HP’s Chromebook for $200 shipped. You won’t be able to play games on it and there’s a smaller screen, but it’s a great option for light web browsing.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 features:

A testament to Legion engineering and innovation, this 15.6″ gaming laptop gives you exactly vwhat you need for an exhilarating gaming experience that is perfectly balanced between performance and portability. Its breathtakingly sleek aluminum design and latest generation specs guarantee you serious power when you are gaming, delivering more muscle per millimeter than any 15″ before it. Thermally optimized to run cooler and quieter with a full-sized white backlit keyboard makes the Lenovo Legion Y7000 Laptop primed for those who demand gaming wherever life takes them.