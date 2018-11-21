Enjoy espresso at home w/ Nespresso VertuoPlus & Aeroccino milk frother: $130 (Reg. $160+)

Walmart offers the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville for $129.97 shipped. Normally $160 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. We have seen them drop to $122 in the past, but this is the best currently available. If you enjoy a nice hot cup of espresso, this is a must-have for your coffee setup at home. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of shoppers at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather brew your own coffee, check out this unbeatable deal on Aeropress that’s somehow still live. It’s down to just $24, and a must-have for any coffee connoisseur.

Nespresso VertuoPlus w/ Aeroccino Frother features: