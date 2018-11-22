Canon’s Black Friday sale delivers all-time lows on cert. refurb DSLRs, more

The Canon Black Friday sale is now live with a number of notable markdowns on certified refurbished products. Free shipping is available across the board. Canon is known as one of the most trusted refurbished retailers out there, thanks to a stringent process that includes a full warranty with purchase. Head below for our top picks.

Leading the way for us is the Canon EOS T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $549 and is $399 at Amazon in new condition. The Rebel T6 features a 18MP sensor, 9-point auto-focus system, and a three-inch LCD display. It is also capable of capturing full 1080p HD videos and includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable Canon deals include:

Black Friday 2018

Digital SLR Cameras

