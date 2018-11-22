Readdle iOS/Mac apps nearly 50% off for Black Friday: PDF, Calendars 5, Printer Pro, more

After seeing deep holiday deals on Affinity Photo apps, Fantastical 2 and Alto’s Odyssey (just to name a few), its Readdle’s turn. The popular productivity app developer has some special Black Friday offers available in the form of an iOS bundle that brings together some of its best pro apps (PDF Expert, Scanner Pro, Printer Pro, Calendars 5) alongside a solid deal on PDF Expert for Mac. These apps combine for a 4+ star rating from over 122,000 users. Head below for all the details and over to this morning’s roundup for a massive list of price drops on the App Store.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Whether these are the kinds of apps for you or not, make sure you go grab some discounted iTunes credit while you can!

iOS Universal: Readdle Black Friday Bundle: $17 ($28 value)

Includes PDF Expert, Scanner Pro, Printer Pro, Calendars 5

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $50 (Reg. $80)

Best Thanksgiving Game Deals: Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout, Spider-Man, more

Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man, Nintendo Switch,Xbox One, controllers, more

Readdle Black Friday Bundle: