Readdle iOS/Mac apps nearly 50% off for Black Friday: PDF, Calendars 5, Printer Pro, more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 1:04 pm ET

Black Friday
0

After seeing deep holiday deals on Affinity Photo apps, Fantastical 2 and Alto’s Odyssey (just to name a few), its Readdle’s turn. The popular productivity app developer has some special Black Friday offers available in the form of an iOS bundle that brings together some of its best pro apps (PDF Expert, Scanner Pro, Printer Pro, Calendars 5) alongside a solid deal on PDF Expert for Mac. These apps combine for a 4+ star rating from over 122,000 users. Head below for all the details and over to this morning’s roundup for a massive list of price drops on the App Store.

Whether these are the kinds of apps for you or not, make sure you go grab some discounted iTunes credit while you can!

iOS Universal: Readdle Black Friday Bundle: $17 ($28 value)

  • Includes PDF Expert, Scanner Pro, Printer Pro, Calendars 5

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $50 (Reg. $80)

Readdle Black Friday Bundle:

*** 50% Black Friday Sale! ***

We’ve created a special productivity bundle to celebrate Black Friday with you. Save up to 50% and get the ultimate tools to edit, scan, print, and plan.

Calendars 5 is complete re-imagining of what the best mobile calendar experience should be.

Calendars 5 is smart, excels in both tasks and events and runs on any iOS device you might have. It’s the calendar app you have been looking for.

Readdle

