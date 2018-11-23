Black Friday simplehuman deals from $32: trash cans, dish rack, mirrors, more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 5:08 pm ET

Black Friday
0

It’s not often we see deals on the gorgeous simplehuman home goods, but it’s Black Friday so here we go. We are looking at some solid discounts on the company’s highly-rated trash cans, kitchen accessories, mirrors, and more with prices starting from $32 shipped. We have seen our fair share of deals for the around the house already today, and you’ll find our top picks from this sale down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

simplehuman Black Friday Deals:

Here are your Black Friday deals on Dyson, robot vacuums, and Pottery Barn decor plus even more home goods right here.

Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack:

  • INNOVATIVE DRAINAGE SYSTEM – An integrated drip tray with a swivel spout pivots to keep water flowing directly into the sink, not onto the countertop.
  • ANTI-RESIDUE HYDROPHILIC COATING – Causes water to spread so that the plastic tray dries more quickly and prevents residue buildup.
  • INTEGRATED WINE GLASS RACK – Safely hangs up to 4 extra-large Bordeaux wine glasses so they dry quickly and efficiently.
  • EXTENDABLE DRIP TRAY – Pulls out below the cup holders to catch drips.
  • UTENSIL HOLDER – Separate compartments keep utensils neat and organized.
  • SOFT, COATED STEEL WIRE – Protects dishes against chips and scratches.
  • RUST-PROOF – Durable, stainless steel materials are corrosion-resistant and won’t rust or discolor.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2018 simplehuman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard