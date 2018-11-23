Black Friday simplehuman deals from $32: trash cans, dish rack, mirrors, more

It’s not often we see deals on the gorgeous simplehuman home goods, but it’s Black Friday so here we go. We are looking at some solid discounts on the company’s highly-rated trash cans, kitchen accessories, mirrors, and more with prices starting from $32 shipped. We have seen our fair share of deals for the around the house already today, and you’ll find our top picks from this sale down below.
simplehuman Black Friday Deals:
- Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack $65 (Reg. $80)
- Touch-Free Sensor Soap Pump $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mini Sensor Makeup Travel Mirror $104 (Reg. $130)
- Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $160 (Reg. $200)
- Stainless Steel Semi-Round Step Trash Can $32 (Reg. $40)
- Semi-Round Kitchen Step Trash Can $40 (Reg. $50)
- And many more…
Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack:
- INNOVATIVE DRAINAGE SYSTEM – An integrated drip tray with a swivel spout pivots to keep water flowing directly into the sink, not onto the countertop.
- ANTI-RESIDUE HYDROPHILIC COATING – Causes water to spread so that the plastic tray dries more quickly and prevents residue buildup.
- INTEGRATED WINE GLASS RACK – Safely hangs up to 4 extra-large Bordeaux wine glasses so they dry quickly and efficiently.
- EXTENDABLE DRIP TRAY – Pulls out below the cup holders to catch drips.
- UTENSIL HOLDER – Separate compartments keep utensils neat and organized.
- SOFT, COATED STEEL WIRE – Protects dishes against chips and scratches.
- RUST-PROOF – Durable, stainless steel materials are corrosion-resistant and won’t rust or discolor.