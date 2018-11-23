Best Black Friday travel deals include sales from Priceline, Orbitz, Groupon, and much more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 3:12 pm ET

Black Friday
0

Naturally, you’re keeping up with the latest Black Friday deals on tech, toys, and other material goods. However, did you know you can also score some great discounts on vacations, hotels, and various forms of travel this weekend? If you’re suffering from wanderlust, head after the jump to find the best Black Friday deals from Orbitz, Travelocity, Amtrak, Groupon, and more.

Black Friday Weekend Travel Deals:

Note that blackout dates and other conditions may apply.

 

Guides

Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Travel

Travel

About the Author