Best Black Friday travel deals include sales from Priceline, Orbitz, Groupon, and much more

Naturally, you’re keeping up with the latest Black Friday deals on tech, toys, and other material goods. However, did you know you can also score some great discounts on vacations, hotels, and various forms of travel this weekend? If you’re suffering from wanderlust, head after the jump to find the best Black Friday deals from Orbitz, Travelocity, Amtrak, Groupon, and more.
Black Friday Weekend Travel Deals:
- Priceline: Up to 99% off select hotels, much more
- Email Insiders only (free to join)
- Max discount limited to 1/10,000
- Email Insiders only (free to join)
- Orbitz: 50% off or more on hotels worldwide
- additional coupons here, live Cyber Monday
- Hotels.com: Up to 60% off select properties
- Travelocity: 15% to 18% off hotels
- Requires Travelocity app
- Also 50% off more hotels
- Kayak: Up to 40% off domestic flights, more
- Booking.com: 40% off or more on select stays
- Cheap Caribbean: $150 off 7+ night vacations via CYBER150
- $100 off 5-6 nights via CYBER100
- Groupon Getaways: Up to 85% off
- hotels, vacations, more
- Amtrak: 30% off nationwide rail travel
Note that blackout dates and other conditions may apply.
