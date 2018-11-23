Retro Games’ C64 Mini brings classic Commodore 64 gaming to your HDTV for $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Retro Games C64 Mini for $59.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Relive the past with 64 games that include classics like Impossible Mission, Jumpman, Destroyer, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more when reading our coverage of the console.

