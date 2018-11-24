August’s Third Generation Smart Lock closes in on all-time low pricing at $100 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the August Third Generation Smart Lock in silver or gray for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and comes within $0.50 of our previous mention for the Amazon low. If you’re tired of fumbling for your keys to unlock the front door, August’s smart lock supports keyless entry and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 640 customers.

August 3rd Gen. Smart Lock features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). Requires 110-240V
  • Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
  • Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

