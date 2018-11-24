Upgrade your audio game to V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless headphones at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Originally $199, they go for around $150 now and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. We saw these headphones drop to around $115 in new condition for Black Friday. V-MODA is one of the top brands in this space, and the Crossfade Wireless offer fantastic build quality with a great soundstage. Rated 4.1/5 stars. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Not a fan of V-MODA or just wanting something a little different? Bose Black Friday deals are still live with prices starting at $49 shipped.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless features: