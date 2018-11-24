Upgrade your audio game to V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless headphones at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

- Nov. 24th 2018 8:53 am ET

$99
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Originally $199, they go for around $150 now and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. We saw these headphones drop to around $115 in new condition for Black Friday. V-MODA is one of the top brands in this space, and the Crossfade Wireless offer fantastic build quality with a great soundstage. Rated 4.1/5 stars. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Nomad Base Station

Not a fan of V-MODA or just wanting something a little different? Bose Black Friday deals are still live with prices starting at $49 shipped.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless features:

  • Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs. Connectivity Technology: Wireless; “Sound isolating” will not completely block out sound in the same way that “noise canceling” headphones will
  • Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition
  • Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls, recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode

$99

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones V-MODA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide