Upgrade your audio game to V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless headphones at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Originally $199, they go for around $150 now and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. We saw these headphones drop to around $115 in new condition for Black Friday. V-MODA is one of the top brands in this space, and the Crossfade Wireless offer fantastic build quality with a great soundstage. Rated 4.1/5 stars. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.
Nomad Base Station
Not a fan of V-MODA or just wanting something a little different? Bose Black Friday deals are still live with prices starting at $49 shipped.
V-MODA Crossfade Wireless features:
- Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs. Connectivity Technology: Wireless; “Sound isolating” will not completely block out sound in the same way that “noise canceling” headphones will
- Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition
- Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls, recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode