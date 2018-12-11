This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars or Spider-Man from $10, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more

It’s time for our weekly batch of iTunes movie deals, and this time around there’s plenty of big names. Binge watching season is upon us as the holidays roll-on. Today’s sale delivers a number of notable discounted titles to enjoy throughout December. Head below for deals on Star Wars titles, Spider-Man, holiday classics and more.

Leading the way is a pair of deals on the latest Star Wars films. You can grab Solo or the Last Jedi for $15 each, which is down from the usual $20 price tag. We’re also seeing every Spider-Man movie discounted to $10, which is as much as 50% off the regular going rate.

Those in the holiday spirit will want to check out today’s sale. There are classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas for $10 (Reg. $15) and a five-film bundle that includes Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and more for $20 (Reg. up to $50). You can find all of the best holiday-inspired films on this landing page.

We also have The Dark Knight trilogy for $20, which is down from the usual $35+ price tag. This is a great way to enjoy all three Christian Bale Batman films this holiday season for less.

Other notable iTunes deals include:

We’ve also spotted this week’s $1 HD rental, which is Leave No Trace starring Ben Foster. A single father and his daughter live off the grid for years and return to city life.