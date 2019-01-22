Samsung’s SmartThings Tracker provides real-time GPS location monitoring for $72.50 (25% off)

- Jan. 22nd 2019 3:45 pm ET

Get this deal
$95 $72.50
0

Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings Real Time LTE GPS Tracker for $72.29 shipped. Originally selling for a $100, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $95 or so. Today’s price drop is good for a slightly under 25% discount and comes within cents of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This device pairs with your existing SmartThings setup to offer real-time location tracking. It features IP68 water resistance and includes one year of AT&T services. Reviews are still coming in, but so far nearly 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about its full roster of features in our announcement coverage.

If Samsung’s GPS Tracker has you intrigued and are looking to take the plunge into a full SmartThings setup, consider using your savings towards the Third Generation hub at under $65 shipped.

Samsung SmartThings Tracker features:

  • Track GPS location on-demand: find your loved ones and important items at any time and from anywhere within range of a cellular network
  • Receive alerts: easily set notifications when SmartThings Tracker arrives or departs a preset zone, and when a location or sos signal is sent
  • IP68 certified for water resistance, protection from splashing, unexpected severe weather, and accidental water submersion

Get this deal
$95 $72.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go