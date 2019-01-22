Samsung’s SmartThings Tracker provides real-time GPS location monitoring for $72.50 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings Real Time LTE GPS Tracker for $72.29 shipped. Originally selling for a $100, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $95 or so. Today’s price drop is good for a slightly under 25% discount and comes within cents of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This device pairs with your existing SmartThings setup to offer real-time location tracking. It features IP68 water resistance and includes one year of AT&T services. Reviews are still coming in, but so far nearly 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about its full roster of features in our announcement coverage.
If Samsung’s GPS Tracker has you intrigued and are looking to take the plunge into a full SmartThings setup, consider using your savings towards the Third Generation hub at under $65 shipped.
Samsung SmartThings Tracker features:
- Track GPS location on-demand: find your loved ones and important items at any time and from anywhere within range of a cellular network
- Receive alerts: easily set notifications when SmartThings Tracker arrives or departs a preset zone, and when a location or sos signal is sent
- IP68 certified for water resistance, protection from splashing, unexpected severe weather, and accidental water submersion
