Enjoy the Super Bowl w/ a LG 75-inch 4K HDR TV for $1,000 + $100 gift card (Reg. $1,300+)

Best Buy offers the LG 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $999.99 shipped. Also at Dell with a 90-day $100 credit towards future purchases. That’s good for $500 off the original price and around $300 less than the regular going rate. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, it’s a great time to upgrade your TV and audio setup. This LG display features 75 inches of glorious real estate. LG’s webOS platform delivers all of your favorite streaming services, while three HDMI inputs offer plenty of connectivity. 4K and HDR certification guarantee that you’re future-proofed for the next few years. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up some extra HDMI cables. AmazonBasics is a trusted brand with stellar ratings available in varying lengths for your setup.

LG 75-inch 4K UHDTV features: