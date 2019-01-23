Enjoy the Super Bowl w/ a LG 75-inch 4K HDR TV for $1,000 + $100 gift card (Reg. $1,300+)

Best Buy offers the LG 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $999.99 shipped. Also at Dell with a 90-day $100 credit towards future purchases. That’s good for $500 off the original price and around $300 less than the regular going rate. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, it’s a great time to upgrade your TV and audio setup. This LG display features 75 inches of glorious real estate. LG’s webOS platform delivers all of your favorite streaming services, while three HDMI inputs offer plenty of connectivity. 4K and HDR certification guarantee that you’re future-proofed for the next few years. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
LG 75-inch 4K UHDTV features:
The UK6190PUB is crafted with a slim, seamless body that’s ideal for any room aesthetic. Stream movies and shows, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. The UK6190PUB uses a powerful quad-core processor that minimizes video noise, enhances sharpness and assures accurate colors for a remarkably lifelike 4K picture, enjoyable from a wide viewing angle. This LG 4K UHD TV also supports multiple formats of HDR content, including HDR10 and HLG, both optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment.