Expand your Samsung SmartThings setup with up to 70% off sensors and more from $5 shipped

- Jan. 23rd 2019 2:25 pm ET

Samsung’s SmartThings is one of our favorite ways get started automating your home, and today we’re seeing some notable discounts on sensors and accessories to kickstart your setup. One standout for us is the SmartThings ADT Smart Smoke Alarm for $19.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also available at Best Buy direct with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s good for a 70% discount from the going rate at Samsung direct and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Reviews are coming in, but SmartThings accessories are highly-rated across the board. Head below for more.

All of these accessories will need to pick it up $65 Third Generation SmartThings hub or the $200 SmartThings ADT Bundle. And for more ways to take your smart home to the next level, check out our top Z-Wave recommendations.

Other notable SmartThings deals include:

SmartThings ADT Smart Smoke Alarm features:

Help protect your home and family with an ADT Smoke Alarm. Initiate optional ADT professional monitoring services, receive alerts, or set lights and other connected devices to turn on and off when smoke or extreme temperatures are detected in your home. Includes an 85dBm alarm siren.

