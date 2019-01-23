This water resistant backpack has 10+ pockets and fits a 15-inch MacBook: $18 shipped (40% off)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 11:35 am ET

I.Bag.Bar (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tocode Laptop Backpack for $17.99 shipped when coupon code DUPGAOOJ has been applied during checkout. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This backpack has more than 10 individual pockets, allowing you to keep your gear organized with a dedicated spot for everything. With room for a 15-inch MacBook, this bag is great for those hauling any of Apple’s current portables. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend less when opting for Lenovo’s streamlined $13 Laptop Carrying Case. While this Amazon best-seller doesn’t have quite as much room as the backpack above, it does offer a much smaller form-factor. Rated 4+ stars by over 80% of its Amazon reviewers.

Tocode Laptop Backpack features:

  • Our travel backpack owns 10+ independent pockets for storage stuffs. 3 main compartments, one of which is quite roomy. you can put in 15.6 inch laptop, binders, textbooks, a long sleeved shirt, scarf, and fit all essential things. be your travel partner, it helps to keep everything organized.
  • Outside contains a USB port and and built in charging cable inside, that when connected to your own power source, can be used to charge electronic devices anywhere; sturdy and durable metal smooth SBS zipper, excellent WATER RESISTANT outside material, water drops can spin on the backpack maintain for a long time, a hole for headphone outside gives easily access to earphone usage.

