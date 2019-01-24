HyperX’s $70 Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset offers 7.1-Ch. Virtual Surround Sound (30% off)

Amazon offers the HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a 30% discount from the usual $100 price tag and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. HyperX’s gaming headset features 7.1-Channel Virtual Surround Sound thanks to the dual 53mm Neodymium drivers. They’re USB-powered and work with PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

PC gamers won’t want to miss HyperX’s Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard, which has all of the bells & whistles you’d expect and is on sale for $120 ($50 off).

HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset features: