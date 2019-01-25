Score the ASUS 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for a new low at $150 shipped (Reg. $190)

- Jan. 25th 2019 10:01 am ET

Get this deal
$190 $150
0

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $149.99 shipped. Not a Prime subscriber? You’re in luck, as it’s also on sale at B&H as well as Newegg with code EMCTUVY47. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by up to 2900 Mbps speeds, this router also touts AiMesh capabilities, multi-user load balancing, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating

If you’re looking to make any other upgrades to your home network, it’s probably a smart idea to pick up some Ethernet cables.

ASUS RT-AC86U Gaming Router features:

  • AiMesh Wi-Fi System Support
  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards
  • Up to 2900 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • 3 x External Antennas
  • 1 x 3 dBi Internal Antenna for Wi-Fi
  • 4 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN Ports
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet WAN Port

Get this deal
$190 $150

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg B&H Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go