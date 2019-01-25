Score the ASUS 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for a new low at $150 shipped (Reg. $190)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $149.99 shipped. Not a Prime subscriber? You’re in luck, as it’s also on sale at B&H as well as Newegg with code EMCTUVY47. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by up to 2900 Mbps speeds, this router also touts AiMesh capabilities, multi-user load balancing, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.
ASUS RT-AC86U Gaming Router features:
- AiMesh Wi-Fi System Support
- 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards
- Up to 2900 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
- 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
- 3 x External Antennas
- 1 x 3 dBi Internal Antenna for Wi-Fi
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN Ports
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet WAN Port
