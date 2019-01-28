This stainless steel RAVPower Multi-Tool includes a 9-piece bit set for $15 shipped (25% off)

- Jan. 28th 2019 3:09 pm ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive in the last 12 months from 54,390 ratings) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower 5-in-1 Multi-Tool for $14.99 shipped. Clip the $1 on-page coupon and apply coupon code SDRLYXWM at checkout. Regularly around $20, this is matching the previous deal price and the best we can find. This black oxide stainless steel multi-tool houses pliers, a can opener, knife/saw blade, belt clip pouch, bottle opener and a screwdriver along with a 9-piece bit set. Perfect for around the house or on the campsite, it carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

There aren’t very many multi-tools out there for less than this at regular price, however this Gerber Curve Multi-Tool is only $10. While the Curve might not carry as many tools as today’s deal, the Gerber Dime starts at around $14.50, carries stellar reviews and about as many tools. 

RAVPower 5-in-1 Multi-Tool:

  • Multi-Purpose Pocket Tool Kit: Seamlessly transforms into a plier, can opener, knife / saw blade, bottle opener, and even a screwdriver with the included 9-in-1 bit set
  • Built-In Protection for Safer Use: Discretely integrated safeguard prevents the blade from accidentally closing on your fingers by requiring you to push inwards to fold it
  • Durable Stainless Steel Tools: Black oxide multifunctional knife sports a sleek, stealth look and will serve you impeccably over time without rusting
  • Ergonomic Handle for Both Hands: Both righties and lefties can comfortably hold the tool kit to tackle all tasks with ease

  

