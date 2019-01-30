Get this top-rated Nivea 5-Piece Luxury Skincare Set at 40% off right now: $15 shipped

- Jan. 30th 2019 3:29 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Nivea Luxury Collection 5-Piece Gift Set for $15 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this is the best price we’ve seen since it hit an all-time low of $12.50 around Black Friday week. Treat someone special (or yourself) to this nourishing skincare kit that’ll provide a glow from head to toe amidst all of this awful winter weather. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 200 Amazon customers.

Another great way to pamper yourself is with a sheet mask. Facetory currently offers 9 face masks for $10 shipped.

Nivea Luxury Collection Gift Set includes:

  • Nivea Creme Tube
  • Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
  • Nivea Nourishing In-Shower Body Lotion
  • Nivea Foaming Milk Mousse Body Wash
  • Nivea Moisture Lip Care

