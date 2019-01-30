Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars KOTOR, Remote Control for Mac, more

Jan. 30th 2019

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Mac, Remote Control for Mac, Animus – Stand Alone, Buddy Vampire and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Streaming Play Cast 4 Xbox One: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Watch: Remote Control for Mac: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Graphing Calculator Plus: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Construction Master Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Learn Japanese with games: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Find–the–Line: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TeeVee 3 – Your TV Shows Guru: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Guru Maps Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Star Scales Pro For Guitar: FREE (Reg. $3)

