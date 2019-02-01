Enjoy fresh herbs year-round: AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for $99.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Without you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. For comparison, it has a list price of $180 but usually sells for around $150 at Amazon in various colors. We did see it it hit for 20% less over the holidays, otherwise this is the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Winter is coming here but you can still enjoy fresh herbs. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

