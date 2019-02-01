Enjoy fresh herbs year-round: AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for $99.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Without you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. For comparison, it has a list price of $180 but usually sells for around $150 at Amazon in various colors. We did see it it hit for 20% less over the holidays, otherwise this is the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Winter is
coming here but you can still enjoy fresh herbs. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Now that you have an AeroGarden, be sure to use those savings towards some more plants. There is a variety of options out there from salad greens to chilis and much more. Shop the entire selection right here.
AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 features:
- Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system. Always fresh, always local, always in season.
- Stainless steel finish. Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ tall. Grows in water – no soil, no mess. Enjoy from plant to plate.
- Easy-to-use simple control panel includes vacation mode setting to help keep plants healthy and thriving when you’re out of town.
- Ultra-thin grow light hood with energy efficient 20 watt LED lights has customizable settings for better control of the amount of light your plants receive.