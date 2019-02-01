Ring’s Home Security System includes an Echo Dot for $159 (up to $249 value)

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm Home Security System with an Echo Dot for $159 shipped. It is currently backordered but Best Buy has it for the same price as well if you need it sooner. For comparison, the system itself usually sells for $199 while Echo Dot goes for as much as $50. The Ring Alarm System includes five pieces: door sensors, control panel, motion detector and more. 24/7 monitoring is available for $10 per month with no contract. Use the included Echo Dot to arm your system or check its status. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a Ring system is overkill for you, consider going with a four-pack of GE’s window and door alarms for a fraction of today’s featured deal. Perfect for keeping tabs on kids and adults in your home.

Ring Alarm Security Kit features: