Ring’s Home Security System includes an Echo Dot for $159 (up to $249 value)

- Feb. 1st 2019 7:20 am ET

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm Home Security System with an Echo Dot for $159 shipped. It is currently backordered but Best Buy has it for the same price as well if you need it sooner. For comparison, the system itself usually sells for $199 while Echo Dot goes for as much as $50. The Ring Alarm System includes five pieces: door sensors, control panel, motion detector and more. 24/7 monitoring is available for $10 per month with no contract. Use the included Echo Dot to arm your system or check its status. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a Ring system is overkill for you, consider going with a four-pack of GE’s window and door alarms for a fraction of today’s featured deal. Perfect for keeping tabs on kids and adults in your home.

Ring Alarm Security Kit features:

  • Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.
  • Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No contracts or cancellation fees.
  • Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.
  • Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.
  • Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.
  • The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
