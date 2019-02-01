At a new low of $75, it’s time to add mesh to your home w/ Tenda’s Nova 802.11ac Wi-Fi System

Today only, Newegg is offering the 3-pack of Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Routers (MW3) for $74.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off typical rate, an $11 savings compared to the sale price at Amazon and beats the lowest rate we have tracked by $1. Using the Tenda app, you’ll be able to easily set up, monitor, and manage your Wi-Fi network. Built-in parental controls allow you to tweak and oversee Internet access in your home. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

One of my favorite perks about having a mesh network is that I can add wired connections throughout my home much easier than when using a single router. Use some of today’s savings on a $10 TP-Link Ethernet Switch to add some additional ports to one of those new routers.

Tenda Nova Wi-Fi System features: