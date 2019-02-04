Keep tabs on your blood pressure with the Omron 10 monitor at $43 shipped (20% off)

Amazon offers the Omron 10 Blood Pressure Monitor for $42.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That knocks nearly 20% off the going rate, is $5 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Omron 10 is an easy way to check your blood pressure and makes for a nice companion to your Apple Watch’s heart rate tracking. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,500 shoppers.

Those looking to populate their Health app with even more data will want to consider putting their savings towards a smart scale. This highly-rated option sells for $45 with the on-page coupon at Amazon, though you can find other options in the ballpark of $25.

Omron 10 Blood Pressure Monitor features: