Add four USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with TP-Link’s $8 portable slim hub (Reg. $15)

- Feb. 4th 2019 9:58 am ET

B&H is currently offering the TP-Link UH400 Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub for $7.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 46% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $2 and matches the Amazon all-time low. If you’re in need of some additional ports when on-the-go, TP-Link’s hub is a perfect solution. It sports a low-profile form-factor that makes it ideal for stowing away in a bag and rocks up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Have a new USB-C MacBook? Fret not, because that doesn’t mean you still can’t take advantage of TP-Link’s hub. Pairing it with the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9.50 will solve the issue. 

TP-Link UH400 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

  • 4 x USB 3.0 Ports
  • Built-In USB 3.0 Type-A Connector Cable
  • 5 Gb/s Maximum Data Transfer Rate
  • USB Bus Powered
  • Compact Design
  • No Drivers Required
  • Windows, Mac, & Linux Compatible

