Enjoy 4K HDR, Atmos, AirPlay, more on Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. receiver: $220 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha TSR-5830 7.2 Channel 4K AirPlay/Atmos Receiver for $219.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. If you don’t have Prime, a $6 shipping charge is added. Originally $500, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best available. You’ll enjoy AirPlay with this receiver, meaning that you’ll be able to easily send content from your Apple devices to your TV without buying an Apple TV. Plus, it offers 4K HDR passthrough with Dolby Atmos for the best home theater experience. Yamaha is well-rated overall and this receiver ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

With a receiver like this, you’ll also need a set of speakers. Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Channel system is down to $140 right now. This would be a great starter speaker set that normally retails for $600, and will give you great home theater audio.

Yamaha 7.2-Ch 4K AirPlay/Atmos Receiver features:

This item comes with a 1-year Yamaha warranty.

7.2-channel surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Zone B audio to fill another room with sound

Add audio in up to 9 additional rooms with MusicCast

Voice control using your Alexa device like Echo or Echo Dot

Fully loaded with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect

4-in, 1-out HDMI with 4K Ultra HD pass-through and HDCP 2.2, HDR Video including Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma, and BT.2020