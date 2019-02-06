Get the Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack, Tech & Wash Pouch for $370 shipped (Reg. $420)

Huckberry is offering Peak Design’s Travel Backpack with Tech and Wash Pouch for $369.98 shipped. The same bundle is available direct from Peak when you add all three to your cart and proceed to checkout, though the price is $377.88 shipped there. For comparison, if you were to purchase all separately, you’d be charged $420 and this is a very rare discount. The Travel Backpack itself is 45L, so it’s perfect to carry absolutely anything you need. The Tech Pouch is my personal favorite, as I can keep multiple cables, power adapters, and dongles in it for easy access when I’m on the go. The Wash Pouch is great for toiletries, with its webbed compartments for easy access to necessities and it hangs to make it a perfect travel companion. We’ve gone hands-on with Peak’s Travel Backpack twice now, for everyday usage and cross-country trips and have loved it in every scenario.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the high-end bag like Peak’s above model, the SwissGear Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack holds up to a 17-inch laptop and is just $60 shipped at Amazon right now. You won’t have 45L of space or the cubes, but it’s a great alternative for normal travel.

Peak Design Travel Backpack features: