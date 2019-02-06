Grow your own Morty Smith with this Chia Pet Planter for $13 (Reg. $20)

Walmart offers the Chia Pet Morty from Rick & Morty Decorative Pottery Planter for $12.97. Choose in-store pickup or spend over $35 for free shipping. Bed Bath & Beyond charges $17 before delivery. Regularly $20, which is what it still sells for at Amazon, that’s the best deal we could find for this novelty piece. In 1 to 2 weeks, your Morty Chia Pet will have a head of “hair” that’ll be befitting of his perpetually distressed expression. The Chia Pet brand is generally rated well.

The Morty Chia Pet would make a fun Valentine’s Day gift if your SO is a big Rick & Morty Fan. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for other ideas for the 14th, check out these handmade goods, Apple accessories, or cute teddy bears on sale.

Chia Pet Morty Decorative Pottery Planter features: