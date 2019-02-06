SanDisk’s officially-licensed 128GB MicroSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch drops to $26 (All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the officially-licensed SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch for $25.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. That’s good for a $9 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This SanDisk microSDXC card was made specifically for the Nintendo Switch and features appropriate branding to fit. It’s a perfect way to expand your consoles storage to enjoy more digital titles. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t absolutely need the Switch branding, consider bringing home SanDisk’s similarly-featured Ultra 128GB microSDXC Card for under $22.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card features: