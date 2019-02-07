Here’s a 3-pack of Crock-Pot Food Warmers at just $33 shipped ($60+ value)

Crock-Pot is offering three of its 20-ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmers for $33 shipped. Simply add 3 to your cart and apply code LUNCH at checkout. Regularly up to $30, they sell for around $20 each on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. Along with the 20-ounce capacity, these lunch crocks feature a dishwasher-safe removable container, spill-proof lid and a stay-cool exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

At just $11 shipped each, this is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on any color. While you can certainly grab one of those highly rated 10-ounce Thermos Food Jars for around $14.99 Prime shipped, the overall value isn’t nearly as good as today’s deal..

As usual, our Home Goods Guide is packed full of great deals on cookware, kitchen utensils, smart home gear and more.

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmers: