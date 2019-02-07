Here’s a 3-pack of Crock-Pot Food Warmers at just $33 shipped ($60+ value)

Crock-Pot is offering three of its 20-ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmers for $33 shipped. Simply add 3 to your cart and apply code LUNCH at checkout. Regularly up to $30, they sell for around $20 each on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. Along with the 20-ounce capacity, these lunch crocks feature a dishwasher-safe removable container, spill-proof lid and a stay-cool exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers.
At just $11 shipped each, this is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on any color. While you can certainly grab one of those highly rated 10-ounce Thermos Food Jars for around $14.99 Prime shipped, the overall value isn’t nearly as good as today’s deal..
Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmers:
Enjoy warm, hearty lunches without leaving your desk. The Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock® Food Warmer is a lunch tote and food warmer in one that warms while you work for delicious on-the-go meals that are ready when and wherever you are. Heat leftovers, soups, oatmeal and any number of favorites into amazing meals away from home. Superior portability features include an outer lid, cool-touch exterior, easy-carry handle and cord storage. 20-ounce capacity is perfect for a personal, portion-sized meal. Container is removable for filling and transporting, eliminating need to travel with entire unit.