Top Greener takes up to 35% off in-wall chargers, smart plugs and more from $16 Prime shipped

- Feb. 8th 2019 4:41 pm ET

0

Top Greener Inc. (99% positive all-time feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is currently taking up to 37% off a selection of its in-wall chargers, smart home devices and more from $16 Prime shipped. One standout is a two-pack of In-Wall Single Outlet with Three 2.4A USB Ports for $39.50. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. You can also grab six of them for $99.08 and save 30% off. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Be sure to head below for more.

Other notable Top Greener deals include:

In-Wall Three 2.4A USB Ports Outlet features:

TOPGREENER TU11558A3 5.8A Three-Port USB Charger Outlet is the smart solution when it comes to a speedy and safe charge of your portable USB devices. Combining IntelliChip technology and a 15A tamper resistant (TR) receptacle, the TU11558A3 features three USB ports with a total output of 5.8A. Give users the fastest charge possible with the convenience of charging without adapters.

